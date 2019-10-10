|
Maughan Ida Peacefully on September 29th, 2019 at the Calderdale Royal Hospital,
Ida aged 78 years of Ovenden.
The dearly loved wife of the late Brian, much loved mum of Colin
and Ellen, dear mum in law of Sheriden, loving grandma of Emily, Brian, Connor, Bobby-Ann, Danielle, Leanne and Michelle, a dear
great grandma, a dear sister and auntie and very good friend to many.
Service and cremation will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Monday October 21st at 12.45pm.
Family flowers only please
by request but donations in lieu
can be made on the day for
The British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to
The Halifax Chapel of Repose,
25 Clare Road. Tel 01422 353970
Will friends please accept this as
the only intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 10, 2019