Swift Ian In loving memory of a wonderful husband to the late Patricia,
father and grandfather.
Thank you for so many happy years, you will be forever missed.
Sleep peacefully Dad till we are together again.
Your loving children Vikki and Richard, their partners Steven
and Lucy, grandchildren Ryan, Daniel, Thomas and Megan,
great grandaughter Aria, sister Averil and sister in law Mary who all love and miss you so much.
The funeral service will be held at Park Wood Crematorium on
Friday 21st June at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please but donations, if so desired, to the Macmillan Unit at Calderdale Hospital and Overgate Hospice c/o Lawrence Funeral Service
01422 354094
Published in Halifax Courier on June 6, 2019
