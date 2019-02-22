|
Blackwell Ian Suddenly passed away at home on the 11th February 2019, aged 59 years.
A loving son of Eric and Jean,
a dear brother of Susan, Karen and Joanne and brother-in-law of Lincoln, Trevor and Paul.
Dear uncle of Nicola, Patrick, Emily, Kara, Aaron, Erika and Rick and Great Uncle of Maddie.
The funeral service shall be held on Tuesday 5th March 2019 at 9.45am at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland. Family flowers only please but donations, if so desired, to Cancer Research, British Heart Foundation and Asthma Uk c/o Lawrence Funeral Service.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 22, 2019
