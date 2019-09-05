Home

Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
13:30
The Halifax Chapel Of Repose
25 Clare Road
Hilda Bates Notice
BATES Nee Dobson
Hilda Peacefully on August 26th 2019
at Trinity Fold Care Home,
formerly of Moor End Road,
Hilda aged 98 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late Gordon, a much loved mum of the late John. Service will be held at
The Halifax Chapel Of Repose,
25 Clare Road on
Friday September 13th at 1.30pm followed by committal service at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
No flowers please by request but donations in lieu can be made on the day for Overgate Hospice.
Will friends please accept this
as the only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 5, 2019
