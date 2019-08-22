|
|
|
OGILVIE Hermine
(Nee Schlager) On 15th August 2019, Hermine, aged 87 years, of Northowram.
Dearly loved wife of the late Gordon, much loved mum of Steven, Christine & Ian, dear mother in law of Nikki, Alan & Jane, and a loving grandma and
great grandma.
Service to be held at
Park Wood Crematorium on Thursday 5th September at 1.30.
Family flowers only please, donations to the
British Heart Foundation
would be appreciated, a box will be available at the service.
Samson Bairstow & Sons, Queensbury
01274 882184
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 22, 2019