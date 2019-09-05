|
Hanson Herbert Suddenly at the
Calderdale Royal Hospital
on 1st September 2019,
aged 80 years.
The beloved husband of Eileen,
a loving father, grandfather
and a good friend to many
who will be greatly missed.
The funeral service will take place
at Park Wood Crematorium on Tuesday 10th September
at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only
please but donations for
The Stroke Association would
be appreciated and for which
a plate will be available after
the service.
Will friends please accept
this intimation and kindly
meet at the crematorium.
All enquiries to
Springhead Funeral Service,
Tel 01422 327382
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 5, 2019