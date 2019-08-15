Home

B.J. Melia & Sons Funeral Services
64 Gibbot Street
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 5BP
01422 354453
Requiem Mass
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
12:00
St Marys R-C Church
Gibbet St
Halifax
View Map
Interment
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
13:30
Stoney Royd Cemetery
Resources
Helena Mazur Notice
MAZUR Helena On 7th August 2019, peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary. Helena aged 90 years of Halifax
(Formerly of Poland).
Beloved wife of the late Stefan.
The dearly loved mother of Krystyna, a loving mother in law to Alex and a dear grandmother to Jonathan. Requiem Mass on
Friday 23rd August 2019
at St Marys R-C Church,
Gibbet St, Halifax at 12.00 noon followed by interment at
Stoney Royd Cemetery at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to Age UK or Forgot Me Not Children's Hospice.,
A box will be provided at church or c/o B J Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St, Halifax HX1 5BP. Tel: 01422 354453. Will friends accept this as the only intimation and meet at the Church. R.I.P.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 15, 2019
