Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:15
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
12:00
Heath United Reformed Church
Halifax
1942 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Helen Roberts Notice
ROBERTS Helen Margaret 9th September 1942 - 17th May 2019
After a short battle with cancer, Helen died peacefully at
Overgate Hospice, Elland.
Helen was a former headteacher at Shirley Manor Primary School, Bradford from 1978 to 1995 and sang with the Halifax Choral Society for over 50 years.
There will be a private cremation for family and close friends at 11:15 at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Thursday 20th June, followed by a service of thanksgiving for all at
12 noon at Heath United Reformed Church, Halifax.
Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu if so desired may be given to
Cancer Research UK c/o
Lawrence Funeral Service,
Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax,
HX1 2XR.
Will friends please accept
this intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on June 1, 2019
