|
|
|
SLADDIN Hazel Peacefully on December 2nd 2019
at Fernside Hall, Hazel aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Clifford, a much loved mum, grandma, great grandma and
friend to many.
Service and cremation will be held
at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland and Tuesday December 17th at 9.45am. All enquiries to the Halifax Chapel of Repose, 25 Clare Road,
tel 01422 353970. Will friends please accept this as the only intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 12, 2019