Shaw Harold Inskip.
On 19th February.
Peacefully at
Calderdale Royal Hospital,
Harold, aged 94 years of Halifax. Loving husband of the late Mary, Dear father of Carol and the late Kevin, loving grandfather to
Andrew and Daniel.
Service at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on 14th March at 11.15am. Family flowers only. Donations to Overgate Hospice c/o
Joseph Sutcliffe & Son Ltd Funeral Directors 8A Willow Street, Sowerby Bridge,
HX6 2BU would be appreciated.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 8, 2019
