HICKOX HAROLD On 18th June 2019, peacefully at Woodfield Grange Care Home,
surrounded by his loving family, Harold aged 91years.
Much loved and sadly missed Husband of Doreen, devoted Dad of John, Peter and the late Andrew, dear Father-In-Law of Dolores and Sheridan also a cherished Grandad and Great-Grandad.
Funeral service took place on Tuesday 25th June at
St Andrew's Church, Stainland.
Harold's family would like to send a heartfelt thankyou to all the carers at Woodfield Grange Care Home for all the care and support they have given Harold's family over the recent years, nothing has ever been too much trouble, also to the Rev. Rodney Chapman for his kind words and comforting service.
Published in Halifax Courier on June 27, 2019
