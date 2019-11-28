Home

Harold Green

GREEN Harold Passed away suddenly at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, on Wednesday 20th November, 2019, aged 86 years.
The dearly loved husband of Margaret, a much loved dad, grandad, father-in-law,
brother-in-law, brother,
uncle and great uncle.
The funeral service will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland, on Friday 6th December at 11.15am, family flowers only please, but donations if so desired, to
The Alzheimer's Society,
c/o Lawrence Funeral Service.
Green Hayes, Bell Hall,
Halifax, HX1 2XR
Tel: 01422 354094.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 28, 2019
