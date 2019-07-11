Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gwen Learmouth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gwen Learmouth

Notice Condolences

Gwen Learmouth Notice
Learmouth Gwen On June 29th 2019, peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary with her loving family.
Gwen aged 96 years of Almondbury, Huddersfield and formerly of Halifax. Wife of the late John, mother of Lynne, mother in law of Gary, grandmother of Jessica and a dear friend to many.
A Service to celebrate the life of Gwen will take place at St John's Church, Golcar, Huddersfield on Monday July 15th at 1.00pm.
Will friends please accept this the only intimation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Save The Children Syria Crisis Appeal for which a plate will be provided at the service or c/o
The Taylor Funeral Service,
The Mount, 2 Cowlersley Lane,
HD4 5TY. Tel: 01484 656156.
Published in Halifax Courier on July 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.