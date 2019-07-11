|
Learmouth Gwen On June 29th 2019, peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary with her loving family.
Gwen aged 96 years of Almondbury, Huddersfield and formerly of Halifax. Wife of the late John, mother of Lynne, mother in law of Gary, grandmother of Jessica and a dear friend to many.
A Service to celebrate the life of Gwen will take place at St John's Church, Golcar, Huddersfield on Monday July 15th at 1.00pm.
Will friends please accept this the only intimation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Save The Children Syria Crisis Appeal for which a plate will be provided at the service or c/o
The Taylor Funeral Service,
The Mount, 2 Cowlersley Lane,
HD4 5TY. Tel: 01484 656156.
Published in Halifax Courier on July 11, 2019