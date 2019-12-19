Home

H Bates Funeral Directors (Queensbury, Bradford)
Fountain Street
Bradford, West Yorkshire BD13 2PL
01274 880244
Gretta Haigh Notice
HAIGH On December 14th 2019, peacefully in Savile House Care Home, late of Bradshaw, Gretta,
aged 91 years.
The dearly loved partner of the late Kenneth, much loved mum of Susan, a dear mother in law of Jef and a loving grandma and
great grandma.
Funeral Service and Cremation
to be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on
Friday, 3rd January 2020 at 12:45pm.
Will family and friends please accept this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
If desired, donations would
be appreciated for
Alzheimer's Society, Unit 16,
Park View Court, St Pails Road, Shipley, BD18 3DZ.
A plate will be available at the service for this purpose.
All enquiries to
H.Bates Funeral Directors
(01274) 880244
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 19, 2019
