|
|
|
Nutton Graham On 3rd June 2019,
peacefully at Overgate Hospice,
Graham, aged 65 years.
The dearly loved husband of Noreen, much loved dad of Richard and Shelley, loving grandad of Joseph, Travis, Noah, Sebastian, Hannah and Thomas, dear brother of David, Barbara, Linda, Peter, Dawn and Malcolm. A dear brother-in-law, uncle and a good friend to many,
who will be greatly missed.
The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Wednesday 26th June at 10.30am. Family flowers only please but donations would be greatly appreciated for Overgate Hospice, for which a plate will be available at the service. Will friends please accept this intimation and kindly meet at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Springhead
Funeral Service, Tel. 01422 327382.
Published in Halifax Courier on June 6, 2019
