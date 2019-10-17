|
|
|
Evans Graham On 10th October 2019, at
Overgate Hospice, after a long & courageous battle, Graham, aged
49 years. Much loved son of Angela and the late David, very loving dad of Lily, George, James & Edward, dear brother of Nicola & Donna, uncle, cousin and friend to many.
He will be greatly missed.
The Celebration of Graham's Life will take place at 11.15am on Friday
1st November, at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Family flowers only please, but donations may be made in lieu to
The Macmillan Nurses & Overgate Hospice - a collection box will be available on the day.
All enquiries to
Amanda Dalby Funeral Services
tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 17, 2019