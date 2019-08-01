Home

Springhead Funeral Service (Holywell Green)
20 Clay Pit Lane
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX4 9JS
01422 327382
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:15
St. Thomas Church
Greetland
Gordon Lister Notice
LISTER Gordon Peacefully at home on 22 July 2019 aged 81 years.
Gordon, loved by all his family and a dear friend to many who will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will take place at St. Thomas Church, Greetland on 8th August at 10.15am prior to committal at Park Wood Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Gordon may be made to The Royal National Institute for the Blind (RNIB) For which a plate will be available at the service. Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Any enquiries should be made to Springhead Funeral Service.
Tel: 01422 327382.
Gone but will never be forgotten.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 1, 2019
