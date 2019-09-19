Home

Lawrence Funeral Service
Green Hayes
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 2XR
01422 897170
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
13:30
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
Gordon Horsfall Notice
HORSFALL Gordon On September 12th 2019,
Gordon (Jess) aged 85 years
of Copley.
The dearly loved husband of the late Jean. Much loved dad of David and Angela. A devoted grandad of James, Kirstie and Kim. A loving great-grandad to Clara and Ella
and a dear father-in-law to Trish
and Julian.
A celebration of Gordon's life will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Wednesday
October 2nd at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please by request. Donations, in lieu, if so desired, may be given to
Help For Heroes or
Macmillan Cancer Support c/o
Lawrence Funeral Service.
Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax.
Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 19, 2019
