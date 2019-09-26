|
|
|
Ellis Gordon Passed away on 20th September 2019, aged 72 years. Gordon,
the loving partner of Jane,
the much loved dad of Amanda
and James, a loving grandad
and good friend to many
who will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will take place
at Park Wood Crematorium on Monday 7th October at 1.30 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Gordon
may be made to Overgate Hospice for which a plate will be available at the service. Will friends please accept this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Any enquiries should be made to Springhead Funeral Service.
Tel: 01422 327382.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 26, 2019