|
|
|
BREARLEY Gordon Born 23rd August 1934,
died peacefully 10th February,
after an illness bravely borne.
Gordon, aged 84 years, of Norton Tower, the dearly beloved husband and soulmate of Brenda for 61 years, loving dad of Warren, Caroline and the late Nigel, a much loved grandad, great grandad and a good
friend to many.
Funeral service to be held at
St John's Church, Warley on Tuesday February 19th at 1:00pm, followed by interment at Warley Cemetery. Donations in memory of Gordon
are for the church fund at St John's (please make cheques payable to
Warley St John's PCC),
flowers are also welcome.
All enquiries please to The Williamson Family Funeral Service, Tel: 01422 833956.
Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the church.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 15, 2019
