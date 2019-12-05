|
Patchett Glyn Suddenly on Saturday
23rd November 2019, at
Calderdale Royal Hospital,
aged 81 years. Devoted husband of the late Val, loving dad of Alison and Beverley, loving father-in-law of Stephen, thoughtful grandad to Stacey, David and Bethany and a precious great-grandad.
The funeral service will be held at the Lawrence Chapel of Rest,
Green Hayes, Bell Hall, on
Thursday 12th December at 12.30pm, followed by a service of committal at Park Crematorium, Elland. No flowers please by request. Funeral attire need not be worn, bright colours only please. Donations, if so desired, to Macmillan and The Stroke Association c/o
Lawrence Funeral Service,
Tel. 01422 354094
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 5, 2019