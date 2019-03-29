Home

B.J. Melia & Sons Funeral Services
64 Gibbot Street
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 5BP
01422 354453
Giuseppina McBride

Giuseppina McBride Notice
McBRIDE
GIUSEPPINA On 17th March 2019 peacefully at Summerfield House Care Home, with family beside her,
Giuseppina (Josephine), aged 87.
The beloved wife of the late Walter and much loved mother of David, Janet and Geraldo also a loving grandmother, great grandmother and friend to many.
The Funeral Service will be held at
St Columbas RC Church, Pellon at 12.45pm on the 11th April 2019 followed by Cremation at
Park Wood Crematorium at 2.15pm.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired to the Alzheimer's Society a box will be available on the day or c/o
B.J.Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP. Tel: 01422 354453.
Will friends accept this as the only intimation and meet at the Church. R.I.P.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 29, 2019
