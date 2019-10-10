|
Holmes Gillian
(formerly Stephens)
Née Smith Suddenly on the
30th September 2019.
Beloved Wife, Mum, Grandma,
Step Mum, Sister, Aunt and dear friend to many.
Service at Park Wood Crematorium Elland at 3pm on 15th October, followed by drinks and a celebration of Gill's life at Halifax Bradley Hall Golf Club, Holywell Green.
Family flowers only please, donations to
Macmillan Cancer Research c/o
Valley Funeral Service,
Hebden Bridge. A plate will be available at Park Wood.
Please accept this as the only intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 10, 2019