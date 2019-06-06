|
Appleyard Gillian Mary
nee Wroot (Gill) On May 17th 2019,
suddenly whilst on holiday in Cyprus, Gill, aged 61 years, of Pye Nest, the dearly loved wife of Ian, a much loved mum of Sarah and Charlotte,
a dear mother-in-law to Andy and Dave, a devoted granny to Holly, Imogen, Annie and Leo, beloved daughter of Marjorie and the late Bill and a dear sister, auntie and a good friend to many.
A celebration of Gill's life will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Tuesday June 18th at 2:15pm. Flowers may be sent to
The Lawrence Chapel of Rest,
Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax,
HX1 2XR, or a donation if preferred may be given to The British Heart Foundation. A box will be available at the crematorium for this purpose. Will friends please accept
this intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on June 6, 2019
