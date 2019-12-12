Home

Gerry Sweeney Notice
Sweeney Gerry Died peacefully at home
after a short illness with his family around him on 30th November, 2019, aged 63 years.
Gerry had many friends and
will be truly missed.
The funeral will take place at
1.30 p.m. on Friday 20th December
at St Thomas' Church, Heptonstall. Family flowers only please but donations may be made in memory of Gerry to the restoration of
St Thomas' Church. Dark clothing not obligatory.
Enquiries to Valley Funeral Service, Valley Road, Hebden Bridge HX7 7BZ Tel 01422 842683.
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 12, 2019
