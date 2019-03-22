|
SMITH Gerald M Peacefully at Pellon Manor Care Home on Friday March 15th 2019, aged 91 years.
Beloved husband, dad, grandad, great grandad, brother and a
good friend to many.
Rest in Peace love.
The funeral service and cremation will be held at Park Wood, Elland
on Friday April 5th at 3:00pm.
Family flowers only please by request, but donations may be
made to Pellon Manor Care Home
for which a box will be provided.
Enquiries to Lawrence
Funeral Service
Tel: 01422 354094
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 22, 2019
