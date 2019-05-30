|
|
|
Brearley Gerald On 20th May 2019 peacefully at Summerfield Nursing Home, Gerry aged 92 years of Hipperholme, beloved husband of Christine,
dearly loved dad of Anna, Caroline and James, dear father in law to Mark, James and Kym,
much loved grandad of Adam,
Joel, Matthew and Katie.
Gerry's funeral will take place at
St John the Baptist Church, Coley
on Monday 17th June at 1pm followed by committal at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to the Gurka Welfare Trust C/o B.J.Melia & Sons 64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP, will friends please accept this as the only intimation and meet at the church.
Published in Halifax Courier on May 30, 2019
