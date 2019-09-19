Resources More Obituaries for George Wigins Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? George Wigins

Notice WIGINS George The family of the late George Wigins would like to thank all those who were able to attend his funeral and for their generous donations to

The Halifax Minster and

Kidney Research U.K.

Special thanks to the doctors and nursing staff at Calderdale Royal Hospital and St. James Hospital, Leeds for their tender care of George whilst he was with them. Thanks also to Rev. Hilary Barber for his meaningful service and to John and his team at Springhead Funeral Service for their help and guidance with the funeral arrangements. Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 19, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices