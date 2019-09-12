|
|
|
Wigins George Arthur Peacefully at
St. James Hospital Leeds
on 4th September 2019,
aged 67 years. George,
formerly of Greetland,
late of Lister Court, Halifax,
the son of the late George Arthur and Annie, brother of Joyce, Dorothy and the late Susan, uncle and
great uncle and caring partner
of Klaudia, a friend to many
who will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will take
place at Halifax Minster on
Tuesday 17th September at 11.00 am prior to burial at Rastrick Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of George would be welcome to support Kidney Research U.K. and
Halifax Minster. Will friends
please accept this intimation
and meet at the church.
Any enquiries should be made to Springhead Funeral Service.
Tel: 01422 327382.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 12, 2019