|
|
|
Walker George RODNEY Peacefully after a short illness, Rodney, aged 88 years, passed away at CRH surrounded by his family.
A devoted husband to Enid,
a loving dad to Julie, Joy, Katie and Giles, a dear father in law and adoring grandad, great grandad and a good friend to many.
The funeral service will take place at St Thomas Church, Greetland, on Monday 30th September 2019 at 11.30am followed by committal at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Family flowers only please but donations may be made in lieu to Irish Setter Rescue and Macmillan Unit Calderdale Royal Hospital.
All enquiries to Emotions Funeral Service Tel: 01422 345 472
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 12, 2019