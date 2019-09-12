Home

POWERED BY

Services
Emotions Funeral Service
North Lodge
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX39HR
01422 345472
Resources
More Obituaries for George Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Walker

Notice Condolences

George Walker Notice
Walker George RODNEY Peacefully after a short illness, Rodney, aged 88 years, passed away at CRH surrounded by his family.
A devoted husband to Enid,
a loving dad to Julie, Joy, Katie and Giles, a dear father in law and adoring grandad, great grandad and a good friend to many.
The funeral service will take place at St Thomas Church, Greetland, on Monday 30th September 2019 at 11.30am followed by committal at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Family flowers only please but donations may be made in lieu to Irish Setter Rescue and Macmillan Unit Calderdale Royal Hospital.
All enquiries to Emotions Funeral Service Tel: 01422 345 472
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.