Steele George Dixon On 1st July 2019 peacefully
at home, George aged 96 years
of Pellon, Halifax.
Beloved husband of the late Muriel, dearly loved father of Lynn,
dear father-in-law of Michael,
much loved grandfather of Mark and Katie, loving great grandfather of Maeve, Jack and Nieve and
a dear friend to many.
Service and committal at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Wednesday 17th July at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please
but donations if desired to
Overgate Hospice c/o
B.J.Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP. Will friends please accept this as the only intimation and meet at the crematorium.
No dark clothing to be worn.
Published in Halifax Courier on July 11, 2019