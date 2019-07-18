Lackenby George Harold Suddenly but peacefully on

July 14th, 2019 at home, George,

in his 80th year.

The dearly loved husband and best friend of Eileen, a much loved and cherished dad of Vicky, a dear father in law of Adi, a very special and devoted grandad of Emily and Tara, a dear brother of Olive, a loved uncle, great uncle, brother in law and friend to many.



By the family's request

please wear a splash of colour.



Service and cremation will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland

on Monday July 29th at 1.30 p.m.

Family flowers only please by request but donations in lieu can be made on the day to either Cancer Research UK or The British Heart Foundation.

All enquiries to The Halifax Chapel

of Repose, 25 Clare Road,

Tel 01422 353970.

Will friends please accept this as

the only intimation and meet

at the crematorium. Published in Halifax Courier on July 18, 2019