CROSS George William On 23rd August 2019 at St James Hospital Leeds after a long illness bravely borne. George aged 74 years.
Beloved husband of Margaret.
The dearly loved dad of Sue & Ady a devoted grandad of Sharna & Tegan and a dear brother to Barrie, Tom, Elizabeth and Brian.
Service and cremation at
Park Wood Crematorium Elland on Thursday 12th September 2019 at 12.45pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to M S Society & Kidney Research UK. A box will be provided on the day or c/o B J Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St, Halifax HX1 5BP Tel: 01422 354453.
Will friends accept this as the only intimation and meet at the Crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 5, 2019