Home

POWERED BY

Services
B.J. Melia & Sons Funeral Services
64 Gibbot Street
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 5BP
01422 354453
Service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
12:45
Park Wood Crematorium Elland
Resources
More Obituaries for George Cross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Cross

Notice Condolences

George Cross Notice
CROSS George William On 23rd August 2019 at St James Hospital Leeds after a long illness bravely borne. George aged 74 years.
Beloved husband of Margaret.
The dearly loved dad of Sue & Ady a devoted grandad of Sharna & Tegan and a dear brother to Barrie, Tom, Elizabeth and Brian.
Service and cremation at
Park Wood Crematorium Elland on Thursday 12th September 2019 at 12.45pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to M S Society & Kidney Research UK. A box will be provided on the day or c/o B J Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St, Halifax HX1 5BP Tel: 01422 354453.
Will friends accept this as the only intimation and meet at the Crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.