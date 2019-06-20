|
|
|
Walker Geoffrey The family of the late Geoff wish to tender their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends, neighbours and church family for all their kind expressions of sympathy, letters cards of condolence and donations received during their recent sad bereavement. Special thanks are extended to the doctors and nursing staff of the Calderdale Royal hospital and the Leeds General infirmary for all their care and kindness, grateful thanks also to Fr Leslie Greenwood and Fr Stuart Kilpatrick for their kind words and comforting service.
Published in Halifax Courier on June 20, 2019
Read More