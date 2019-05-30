|
|
|
Walker Geoffrey Peacefully on May 28th, 2019 at
The Leeds General Infirmary, Geoff, aged 79 years, of Shibden.
The dearly loved husband of Sandra, a much loved dad of Kay, Dawn and Gail, a dear father in law, loving grandy of Danielle, Georgia,
Lewis, Ellen, Emily and Holly.
A dear brother of Rodger and brother in law of Margaret.
Service will be held at St Thomas' Church, Claremount on Wednesday June 12th at 1.45 p.m. followed by committal service at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu can be made on the day for The British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to The Halifax Chapel
Of Repose, 25 Clare Road,
Tel 01422 353970. Will friends please accept this as the only intimation and meet at the church.
Published in Halifax Courier on May 30, 2019
