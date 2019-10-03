|
SLINGSBY Geoffrey Peacefully on
Thursday 12th September at Moorgate Nursing Home, Yelverton, Devon,
aged 86 years.
Husband of the late Sheila Slingsby.
Also a loving Dad, Grandad and Great Grandad.
A small cremation service to be held at Efford Crematorium, Plymouth, on Friday 4th October
at 1.15pm, followed by a celebration of Geoff's life to be held on November 2nd, venue in Halifax
to be confirmed.
Family flowers only, donations can be made in Dad's memory to Gables Farm Dogs and Cats Home via the funeral director.
All enquiries to:
Walter Parsons, Tavistock.
Tel 01822 617300
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 3, 2019