Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Geoffrey Slingsby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geoffrey Slingsby

Notice Condolences

Geoffrey Slingsby Notice
SLINGSBY Geoffrey Peacefully on
Thursday 12th September at Moorgate Nursing Home, Yelverton, Devon,
aged 86 years.
Husband of the late Sheila Slingsby.
Also a loving Dad, Grandad and Great Grandad.
A small cremation service to be held at Efford Crematorium, Plymouth, on Friday 4th October
at 1.15pm, followed by a celebration of Geoff's life to be held on November 2nd, venue in Halifax
to be confirmed.
Family flowers only, donations can be made in Dad's memory to Gables Farm Dogs and Cats Home via the funeral director.
All enquiries to:
Walter Parsons, Tavistock.
Tel 01822 617300
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.