SADLER Geoffrey
(Geoff) On 11th March, peacefully at home and surrounded by his family, Geoff aged 79 years. Beloved husband of Patricia, devoted father of Michelle and Suzanne, dear father-in-law of David and brother-in-law of Veronica and Peter.
Service at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland, on Saturday, 23rd March, at 10am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to MacMillan Nurses c/o
B.J Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP Tel: 01422 354453. A collection box will be provided on the day. Will friends please accept this as the only intimation and meet at the Crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 22, 2019
