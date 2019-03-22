Home

B.J. Melia & Sons Funeral Services
64 Gibbot Street
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 5BP
01422 354453
Service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
SADLER Geoffrey
(Geoff) On 11th March, peacefully at home and surrounded by his family, Geoff aged 79 years. Beloved husband of Patricia, devoted father of Michelle and Suzanne, dear father-in-law of David and brother-in-law of Veronica and Peter.
Service at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland, on Saturday, 23rd March, at 10am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to MacMillan Nurses c/o
B.J Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP Tel: 01422 354453. A collection box will be provided on the day. Will friends please accept this as the only intimation and meet at the Crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 22, 2019
