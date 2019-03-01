|
POTTS Geoffrey Peacefully at Calderdale Royal Hospital on
16th February 2019
aged 86 years.
Geoffrey, the beloved husband
of the late Pat, the much loved dad of Alistair, Katie and the late Julie,
a cherished grandpa to Camilla, Jack, Emma, Sophie, Elliot and Theo, a dear friend to many
who will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will take
place at All Saints Church, Elland
on Tuesday 12th March at
11.45 am prior to committal
at Park Wood Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of
Geoffrey may be made to
All Saints Church for which
a plate will be available at the service.
Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the church.
Any enquiries should be made to Springhead Funeral Service.
Tel: 01422 327382.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 1, 2019
