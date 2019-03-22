|
|
|
Bottomley Geoffrey On March 10 2019,
peacefully in hospital
with family by his side,
Geoff aged 88 years
of Wibsey and formerly
King Cross, Halifax
(of Bottomley's Taxi's).
The very dearly loved
husband of Pat,
a loving dad of Tony, Richard,
Steven and the late Michelle,
a much loved grandad
and great-grandad, a dear brother,
step-dad and a good friend
to all who knew him.
Funeral service and
cremation will be held at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
on Wednesday April 3 at 12.45pm.
Will friends please meet
at the crematorium.
Family flowers only but,
if desired, donations in Geoff's
memory may be made to
Manorlands and a collection box
will be available for this purpose.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More