Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
15:45
Park Wood
Elland
HAIGH Geoff Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday February 23rd 2019,
aged 84 years.
Husband of the late Rita, father of Steve, Kevin, Chris, Michael and Neal.
The funeral service and cremation will be held at Park Wood, Elland
on Monday March 11th at 3.45pm.
Family flowers only please by request, but donations may be made to Overgate Hospice, for which
a box will be provided.
Enquiries to Lawrence Funeral Service, Tel 01422 345094
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 1, 2019
