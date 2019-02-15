Resources More Obituaries for Garfield Owen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Garfield Owen

Notice OWEN Garfield David Marlene and family were overwhelmed by the support given to them during their recent sad loss. They thank you all, most sincerely, for the messages and letters of sympathy and generous donations to Parkinson's UK. A heartfelt thank you must go to the carers and district nurses who cared for Garfield with such expertise and compassion. Special thanks to Donald of Lawrence Funeral Service for arranging Garfield's Funeral with such care and attention to detail. Grateful thanks go to the Reverend Canon Hilary Barber who greeted and guided the family through the service at the Minster with love and sincerity. Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices