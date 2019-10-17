|
Bulgacs Frieda On 4th October 2019
died peacefully in hospital at the age of 91 years.
A dear wife of the late
Peter Bulgacs, much loved
Mum to Peter, Lee and Jennifer,
a dear Mother-in-Law and loving Grandma, Great Grandma
and a dear friend to many.
Funeral service and cremation
to be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on
Monday 4th November 2019
at 11.15am.
Please accept this as the
only intimation and meet
at the Crematorium.
Frieda loved red therefore
should you wish to recognise this, please do.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 17, 2019