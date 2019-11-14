|
|
|
HOWCROFT Freda
(Née Dennison) On November 6 2019 peacefully at Holmewood Resource Centre, Freda aged 90 years.
Much loved mum of Nick and Bev, loving grandma of Claire,
Daniel, Robin and Charley and loved sister of Gina,
Barbara and Michael.
The funeral service and cremation will take place at
Skipton Crematorium on
Monday November 18th
at 2:10 pm. Family flowers only please but donations would be appreciated to Dementia Friendly - Keighley. A box will be provided at the service for this purpose or may be made online at www.david-gallagher.co.uk.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 14, 2019