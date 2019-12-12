|
|
|
Scholefield Frank Radcliffe Of Castle Carr, Wainstalls, passed away peacefully on Friday 15th November, aged 92 years.
Loving husband of Barbara, father of Susan, Bo, Helen and Oliver, proud and cherished grandpatch.
"An icon to all who knew him"
The funeral service shall be held on Monday 16th December, 2019 at Mount Tabor Methodist Church, Halifax at 2 p.m. Family flowers only please but donations if so desired to The Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution c/o Lawrence Funeral Service, Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax Tel 01422 354094.
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 12, 2019