|
|
|
HORSFIELD Frank On Thursday October 3rd 2019, peacefully with his
daughter and son by his side at
The Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, Frank, aged 88 years of Illingworth. Dearly loved husband of Pat,
proud and much loved dad of Susan, Alison, Linda and Graham,
cherished grandad
and great grandad.
He will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
A private family service will be held.
Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Frank
are to be made to
The British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to
The Halifax Chapel of Repose,
25 Clare Road. Tel 01422 353970
Will friends please accept this as
the only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 10, 2019