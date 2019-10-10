Home

POWERED BY

Services
S & W Riding Funerals Ltd
25 Clare Road
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 2JP
01422 353970
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Horsfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Horsfield

Notice Condolences

Frank Horsfield Notice
HORSFIELD Frank On Thursday October 3rd 2019, peacefully with his
daughter and son by his side at
The Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, Frank, aged 88 years of Illingworth. Dearly loved husband of Pat,
proud and much loved dad of Susan, Alison, Linda and Graham,
cherished grandad
and great grandad.
He will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
A private family service will be held.
Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Frank
are to be made to
The British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to
The Halifax Chapel of Repose,
25 Clare Road. Tel 01422 353970
Will friends please accept this as
the only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.