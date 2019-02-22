Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
09:45
Park Wood Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Pollard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Pollard

Notice Condolences

Frances Pollard Notice
Pollard Frances
(née Griffin) After a long period of illness
Fran died at 5-30 pm
on 07/02/2019.
Fran was very much loved as
wife of Ken, daughters Louise (deceased) & Beth, her grandchild Alice and sons-in-law Chris and Siamak, her nine remaining brothers and sisters plus friends old and new. To say she will be sorely missed by all who knew Fran, is barely adequate.
The service will be at Park Wood Crematorium at 9-45 Friday
the first of March followed by refreshments at Southwood Club -Birdcage Lane Halifax.
Please no flowers but, if you wish, donations to Overgate Hospice through Lawrence Funeral Services, who will deal with any enquiries. Will friends please accept this intimation and
meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.