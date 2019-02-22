|
Pollard Frances
(née Griffin) After a long period of illness
Fran died at 5-30 pm
on 07/02/2019.
Fran was very much loved as
wife of Ken, daughters Louise (deceased) & Beth, her grandchild Alice and sons-in-law Chris and Siamak, her nine remaining brothers and sisters plus friends old and new. To say she will be sorely missed by all who knew Fran, is barely adequate.
The service will be at Park Wood Crematorium at 9-45 Friday
the first of March followed by refreshments at Southwood Club -Birdcage Lane Halifax.
Please no flowers but, if you wish, donations to Overgate Hospice through Lawrence Funeral Services, who will deal with any enquiries. Will friends please accept this intimation and
meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 22, 2019
