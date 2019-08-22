Home

Lawrence Funeral Service
Green Hayes
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 2XR
01422 897170
MEIKLEJOHN Frances Frances' family wish to convey their sincere thanks to family, friends and neighbours for their many kind messages of sympathy and condolence received at this sad time. A special thank you to Tanya and Yvonne for the care given, enabling Frances to remain in her own home, and to Amanda for her technical expertise in putting together a collage of Frances'
life, to Reverend Jane Finn for her comforting service and kind words, for the donations received for the British Heart Foundation and to Emma and her team at Lawrence Funeral Service. Thanks also to Copley Cricket Club for the use of their premises.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 22, 2019
