Frances Meiklejohn

Frances Meiklejohn Notice
MEIKLEJOHN Frances
née Gray Sadly passed away, after a
short illness, aged 98 years.
A beloved Wife of the late Alex,
a devoted Mother to Sandra, Carol, Frances, Jean and Joan and
Mother in law, Grandma and
Great Grandma.
The funeral service will be held at Lawrence Chapel Of Rest,
on Friday 16th August at 12.30pm, followed by a service of committal
at Parkwood Crematorium, Elland
at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, but donations, if so desired, to the British Heart Foundation c/o Lawrence Funeral Service, Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax, HX1 2XR.
Tel. 01422 354094
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 8, 2019
