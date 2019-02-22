Home

Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:30
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
Florence Mackie Notice
Mackie Florence Elizabeth
(nee Whiley) Peacefully, at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, on 12th February 2019, Florence, aged 89 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Tommy, much loved mum of Peter and the late Terence, cherished nan,
and good friend to many.
Florence's Funeral Service will take place at 10.30am on Monday 4th March, at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland, to which all are welcome.
No flowers please, but donations may be made in lieu to the
Macmillan Nurses - a collection box will be available on the day.
All enquiries to Amanda Dalby Funeral Services tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 22, 2019
