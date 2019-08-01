|
|
|
CROWTHER Evelyn May Peacefully on 11th July 2019,
Evelyn aged 86 years,
formerly of Shelf.
Dearly loved Wife of the late Maurice also a much loved Sister, Aunt and Great Aunt.
Funeral service and committal
will be held at
Park Wood Crematorium on Tuesday 6th August at 2.15pm. Family flowers only by request, donations may be made in lieu if so desired and will be shared between Age UK and
Cancer Research UK for which a plate will be available.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Brighouse. Tel; 01484 713512
Can all friends please meet at
the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 1, 2019